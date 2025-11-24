Rosenblatt Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $165.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.55 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.64% from its latest reported closing price of $117.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is 6,670MM, a decrease of 21.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.49%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 973,649K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 36,791K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241K shares , representing an increase of 85.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 377.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,319K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 19.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,233K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,703K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,970K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 21,806K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,374K shares , representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 2.20% over the last quarter.

