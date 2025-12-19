Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Taboola.com (TBLA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Taboola.com (NasdaqGS:TBLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Taboola.com is $4.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $4.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taboola.com is 1,656MM, a decrease of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBLA is 0.07%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 88,887K shares. The put/call ratio of TBLA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Venture Partners holds 20,062K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,062K shares , representing a decrease of 14.95%.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,969K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 4,349K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 31.29% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 4,213K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,912K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 5.21% over the last quarter.

