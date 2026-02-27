Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Palantir Technologies (NasdaqGS:PLTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.98% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies is $193.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.98% from its latest reported closing price of $135.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies is 3,753MM, a decrease of 16.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.69%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 1,449,956K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,130K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,491K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 47.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,383K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,957K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 52.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 54,200K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 46,690K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,317K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,575K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.