Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of HIVE Digital Technologies (NasdaqCM:HIVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 199.12% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies is $5.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $7.13. The average price target represents an increase of 199.12% from its latest reported closing price of $1.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HIVE Digital Technologies is 105MM, a decrease of 13.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.18%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 40,601K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 4,562K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,210K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 28.90% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,177K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 2,831K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 61.71% over the last quarter.

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 2,483K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 33.66% over the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, it is building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. The Company's shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, the Company believes its shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

