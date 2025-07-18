Roper Techs's Earnings: A Preview

Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Roper Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.83.

The announcement from Roper Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Roper Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.74 4.73 4.53 4.46 EPS Actual 4.78 4.81 4.62 4.48 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Roper Techs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Roper Techs were trading at $546.35 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Roper Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Roper Techs.

Analysts have provided Roper Techs with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $608.8, suggesting a potential 11.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Workday, Autodesk and Circle Internet Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $287.82, suggesting a potential 47.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Autodesk, with an average 1-year price target of $343.65, suggesting a potential 37.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Circle Internet Group, with an average 1-year price target of $176.5, suggesting a potential 67.69% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Workday, Autodesk and Circle Internet Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roper Technologies Neutral 12.02% $1.29B 1.74% Workday Neutral 12.56% $1.70B 0.76% Autodesk Outperform 15.24% $1.47B 5.80% Circle Internet Group Neutral 58.47% $155.31M 0.00%

Key Takeaway:

Roper Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Roper Techs's Background

Roper Technologies is a holding company focused on acquiring, managing, and developing niche market-leading technology businesses. The company operates a decentralized business model whereby each portfolio company operates independently from the others. Roper positions itself as a free cash flow compounder, whereby excess free cash flow generated by its portfolio businesses is repatriated to the parent company, which is then utilized to acquire additional businesses. Presently, the company operates 30 distinct businesses with over three-fourths of the revenue coming from software products and over two-thirds of revenue coming from recurring and reoccurring sources.

Roper Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Roper Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.02% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roper Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roper Techs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roper Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

