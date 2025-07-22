Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $499.47 per share, with $595.1668 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $560.96. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: LMCK Split History
CHPT shares outstanding history
E MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.