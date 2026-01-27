Markets
Roper Technologies Q4 Earnings Fall; Guides Q1, FY26

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), on Tuesday, reported lower fourth-quarter net income despite higher revenue and issued an outlook for the first quarter of 2026 and the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $428.4 million from $462.3 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3.97 versus $4.28 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $561 million from $520 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $5.21 versus $4.81 last year.

EBITDA increased to $873 million from $858 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $744 million from $818 million in the same period last year.

Income from operations increased to $588.3 million from $524.7 million in the previous year.

Net revenue increased to $2.06 billion from $1.88 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company epxcted full year 2026 adjusted earnings per share to range between $21.30 and $21.55.

The revenue growth is anticipated for the full year 2026 to be approximately 8%.

For the first quarter, the company's adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.95 and $5.

In the pre-market trading, Roper Technologies is 2.12% lesser at $400 on the Nasdaq.

