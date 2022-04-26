Roper Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.02 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $0.29 billion, or $2.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.53 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.02 Bln. vs. $0.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.70 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $3.80 - $3.84 Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $15.50 - $15.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.