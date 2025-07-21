Roper Technologies, Inc. Reports 13% Revenue Growth and Announces $800 Million Acquisition of Subsplash

Roper Technologies reports Q2 2025 revenue growth, net earnings, and increases its full-year guidance, citing strong operational performance.

Roper Technologies, Inc. announced its second-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 13% to $1.94 billion, with organic revenue growth of 7% and acquisition contributions of 6%. GAAP net earnings rose 12% to $378 million, while adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $528 million. The company highlighted strong operating cash flow and free cash flow growth, alongside continued innovation, particularly in AI capabilities, which are enhancing their solutions. Roper has also agreed to acquire Subsplash for $800 million, enhancing their portfolio with AI-enabled software for faith-based organizations. The outlook for the year has been raised, expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share of $19.90 to $20.05 and total revenue growth of approximately 13%.

Revenue increased by 13% to $1.94 billion, with organic revenue growth of 7% and acquisition contributions of 6%, indicating robust financial performance.

GAAP net earnings rose by 12% to $378 million; adjusted net earnings increased by 9% to $528 million, reflecting strong profitability.

Roper has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Subsplash for $800 million, enhancing its portfolio with AI-enabled solutions and expected high-teens organic growth.

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted DEPS guidance to $19.90 - $20.05, combined with increased revenue growth outlook to approximately 13%, demonstrating confidence in future performance.

Although Roper Technologies reported a 13% increase in revenue, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 60 basis points, indicating a decline in operational efficiency.

The company's dependence on acquisitions for growth is evidenced by the announcement of the $800 million Subsplash acquisition, which could pose risks related to integration and realization of expected synergies.

Despite increasing its revenue guidance, the forecasted organic revenue growth of 6-7% remains flat compared to previous expectations, suggesting potential limitations in organic growth opportunities.

What are Roper Technologies' financial highlights for Q2 2025?

Roper reported a 13% revenue increase to $1.94 billion, with GAAP net earnings up 12% to $378 million.

How did Roper Technologies perform in terms of organic growth?

Organic revenue growth for Q2 2025 was 7%, supplemented by a 6% contribution from acquisitions.

What acquisitions has Roper Technologies made recently?

Roper signed an agreement to acquire Subsplash for $800 million, enhancing its AI-enabled cloud solutions.

What is Roper's adjusted DEPS guidance for 2025?

Roper now expects adjusted DEPS to be between $19.90 and $20.05 for the full year 2025.

When is the Roper Technologies conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss Q2 results is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on July 21, 2025.

$ROP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$ROP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $652.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $561.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $650.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $695.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $675.0 on 01/31/2025

SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second quarter 2025 highlights









Revenue increased 13% to $1.94 billion; organic revenue was +7% and acquisition contribution was +6%



Revenue increased 13% to $1.94 billion; organic revenue was +7% and acquisition contribution was +6%



GAAP net earnings increased 12% to $378 million; adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $528 million



GAAP net earnings increased 12% to $378 million; adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $528 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $775 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $775 million



GAAP operating cash flow increased 5% to $404 million; adjusted operating cash flow increased 13% to $434 million



GAAP operating cash flow increased 5% to $404 million; adjusted operating cash flow increased 13% to $434 million



GAAP DEPS increased 12% to $3.49; adjusted DEPS increased 9% to $4.87











"We delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by 13% total revenue growth, 7% organic revenue growth, and 10% free cash flow growth," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "Our businesses continued to execute at a high level, while further innovating and investing to drive durable, long-term growth. We are particularly excited about how AI capabilities are enhancing our solutions and creating new opportunities, broadly, across our portfolio. Our second quarter growth was balanced across all three segments, as expected, and positions us well for a strong second half."





"We are once again increasing our full year outlook, supported by our strong second quarter results, the continued expansion of our recurring revenue base, and resilient demand for our businesses' mission critical solutions. With significant M&A capacity and our proven acquisition model, we remain well positioned to execute our disciplined capital deployment strategy against a large pipeline of attractive opportunities. The combination of our durable business portfolio and proven M&A capability continues to fuel compelling long-term cash flow compounding for our shareholders."







Subsplash acquisition







Last week, Roper signed a definitive agreement to acquire Subsplash, a leading provider of AI-enabled, cloud-based software and fintech solutions that serve over 20,000 faith-based organizations and churches, for a purchase price of $800 million.





"Subsplash is a terrific business that meets each of our long-standing acquisition criteria while enhancing shareholder value creation with its high-teens organic growth profile and the ability to expand margins under Roper’s long-term ownership. We are excited to welcome the Subsplash team to the Roper family and look forward to partnering with them to execute their long-term growth strategy. We see significant potential for Subsplash to further advance their AI capabilities and deliver powerful solutions that will drive increased engagement for their customers," concluded Mr. Hunn.







Increasing 2025 guidance







Roper now expects full year 2025 adjusted DEPS of $19.90 - $20.05, compared to previous guidance of $19.80 - $20.05. The Company increased its full year total revenue growth outlook to ~13%, compared to a previous outlook of ~12%, and continues to expect organic revenue growth of +6 – 7%.





For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $5.08 - $5.12.





Roper's guidance includes the impact of the Subsplash acquisition, which is expected to close later this month. The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.







Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today







A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Monday, July 21, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 87418. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (



www.ropertech.com



) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL



https://event.webcast



. Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by dialing +1 646-517-4150 with access code 87418#.







Use of non-GAAP financial information









The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.









Minority interest









Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper’s equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with this investment.













Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M)

















Q2 2024













Q2 2025













V %











GAAP revenue





$





1,717













$





1,944

















13





%





































Components of revenue growth





























Organic

























7





%









Acquisitions

























6





%









Foreign exchange

























—





%









Revenue growth

























13





%





































Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation





























GAAP net earnings





$





337













$





378





















Taxes









88

















107





















Interest expense









68

















79





















Depreciation









9

















10





















Amortization









192

















213





















EBITDA





$





694













$





788

















14





%





































Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









—

















4





















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









1

















(17





)







A















Adjusted EBITDA





$





695













$





775

















12





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









40.5





%













39.9





%













(60 bps





)























Table 2: Adjusted net earnings reconciliation ($M)

















Q2 2024













Q2 2025













V %











GAAP net earnings





$





337













$





378

















12





%









Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









—

















3





















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









—

















(13





)







A















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible





assets









146

















160











B















Adjusted net earnings



C







$





483













$





528

















9





%



















































Table 3: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation

















Q2 2024













Q2 2025













V %











GAAP DEPS





$





3.12













$





3.49

















12





%









Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









—

















0.03





















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









—

















(0.12





)







A















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible





assets









1.35

















1.48











B















Adjusted DEPS



C







$





4.48













$





4.87

















9





%



















































Table 4: Adjusted cash flow reconciliation ($M)

















Q2 2024













Q2 2025













V %











Operating cash flow





$





384













$





404

















5





%









Taxes paid in period related to divestiture









—

















30











D















Adjusted operating cash flow





$





384













$





434

















13





%









Capital expenditures









(7





)













(16





)

















Capitalized software expenditures









(11





)













(14





)

















Adjusted free cash flow





$





367













$





403

















10





%



















































Table 5: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation

















Q3 2025













FY 2025

















Low end













High end













Low end













High end











GAAP DEPS



E







$





3.61













$





3.65













$





13.89













$





14.04













YTD transaction-related expenses for





completed acquisitions









—

















—

















0.03

















0.03













YTD financial impacts associated with the





minority investment in Indicor



A











—

















—

















0.17

















0.17













Amortization of acquisition-related





intangible assets



B











1.47

















1.47

















5.81

















5.81













Adjusted DEPS



C







$





5.08













$





5.12













$





19.90













$





20.05



















































Footnotes:











A.





Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investment in Indicor as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, as these potential impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.



































































Q2 2025A

















Q3 2025E













FY 2025E

















YTD 2025A















Pretax





$





(17





)













TBD









TBD













$





28













After-tax





$





(13





)













TBD









TBD













$





18













Per share





$





(0.12





)













TBD









TBD













$





0.17

























































B.





Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include amortization of intangible assets associated with the announced acquisition of Subsplash, as the valuation of acquisition-related intangible assets is incomplete. This item will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.



































































Q2 2025A

















Q3 2025E













FY 2025E



























Pretax





$





203

















$





202









$





798

























After-tax





$





160

















$





160









$





630

























Per share





$





1.48

















$





1.47









$





5.81





































































C.





All actual and forecasted non-GAAP adjustments are taxed at 21% with the exception of the financial impacts associated with minority investments.

























































D.





Cash taxes paid in the quarter associated with Roper's gain on the sale of its minority interest in Certinia.

























































E.





Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, nor amortization of intangible assets associated with the announced acquisition of Subsplash, as the valuation of acquisition-related intangible assets is incomplete. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.





















Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.







About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601







investor-relations@ropertech.com









The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, acquired businesses, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, including risks related to labor shortages and rising interest rates, changes in foreign exchange rates, risks related to changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of inflation and potential supply chain constraints, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.













Roper Technologies, Inc.

























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





















(Amounts in millions)

















































June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024











ASSETS:









































Cash and cash equivalents





$





242.4













$





188.2













Accounts receivable, net









868.8

















885.1













Inventories, net









132.2

















120.8













Income taxes receivable









50.0

















25.6













Unbilled receivables









140.0

















127.3













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









220.9

















195.7













Total current assets









1,654.3

















1,542.7

































Property, plant and equipment, net









156.5

















149.7













Goodwill









20,507.6

















19,312.9













Other intangible assets, net









9,627.4

















9,059.6













Deferred taxes









54.6

















54.1













Equity investment









739.7

















772.3













Other assets









480.3

















443.4













Total assets





$





33,220.4













$





31,334.7

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:









































Accounts payable





$





159.4













$





148.1













Accrued compensation









213.8

















289.0













Deferred revenue









1,618.1

















1,737.4













Other accrued liabilities









520.3

















546.2













Income taxes payable









53.1

















68.4













Current portion of long-term debt, net









999.8

















1,043.1













Total current liabilities









3,564.5

















3,832.2

































Long-term debt, net of current portion









7,859.2

















6,579.9













Deferred taxes









1,706.0

















1,630.6













Other liabilities









456.8

















424.4













Total liabilities









13,586.5

















12,467.1

































Common stock









1.1

















1.1













Additional paid-in capital









3,187.1

















3,014.6













Retained earnings









16,565.9

















16,034.9













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(104.1





)













(166.5





)









Treasury stock









(16.1





)













(16.5





)









Total stockholders’ equity









19,633.9

















18,867.6













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





33,220.4













$





31,334.7















































Roper Technologies, Inc.

































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)





























(Amounts in millions, except per share data)





































































Three months ended









June 30,













Six months ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Net revenues





$





1,943.6













$





1,716.8













$





3,826.4













$





3,397.5













Cost of sales









598.2

















523.5

















1,187.3

















1,023.2













Gross profit









1,345.4

















1,193.3

















2,639.1

















2,374.3

















































Selling, general and administrative expenses









797.1

















699.1

















1,565.0

















1,398.8













Income from operations









548.3

















494.2

















1,074.1

















975.5

















































Interest expense, net









79.1

















67.5

















142.0

















120.7













Equity investments (gain) loss, net









(16.6





)













0.8

















27.8

















(56.2





)









Other expense, net









0.5

















0.6

















1.0

















1.8

















































Earnings before income taxes









485.3

















425.3

















903.3

















909.2

















































Income taxes









107.0

















88.2

















193.9

















190.1

















































Net earnings





$





378.3













$





337.1













$





709.4













$





719.1

















































Net earnings per share:





































Basic





$





3.52













$





3.15













$





6.60













$





6.72













Diluted





$





3.49













$





3.12













$





6.55













$





6.66

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





































Basic









107.6

















107.1

















107.5

















107.0













Diluted









108.4

















107.9

















108.3

















107.9



























Roper Technologies, Inc.













































Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited)













































(Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues)





















































































































Three months ended June 30,













Six months ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















Amount













%













Amount













%













Amount













%













Amount













%













Net revenues:







































































Application Software





$





1,094.9





















$





931.8





















$





2,163.1





















$





1,827.0





















Network Software









385.4

























364.2

























761.3

























735.0





















Technology Enabled





Products









463.3

























420.8

























902.0

























835.5





















Total





$





1,943.6





















$





1,716.8





















$





3,826.4





















$





3,397.5































































































































































Gross profit:







































































Application Software





$





753.3

















68.8





%









$





641.1

















68.8





%









$





1,474.1

















68.1





%









$





1,266.8

















69.3





%









Network Software









320.8

















83.2





%













307.8

















84.5





%













636.4

















83.6





%













624.1

















84.9





%









Technology Enabled





Products









271.3

















58.6





%













244.4

















58.1





%













528.6

















58.6





%













483.4

















57.9





%









Total





$





1,345.4

















69.2





%









$





1,193.3

















69.5





%









$





2,639.1

















69.0





%









$





2,374.3

















69.9





%



















































































































































Operating profit*:







































































Application Software





$





294.6

















26.9





%









$





251.1

















26.9





%









$





571.4

















26.4





%









$





490.7

















26.9





%









Network Software









169.3

















43.9





%













159.1

















43.7





%













336.0

















44.1





%













326.1

















44.4





%









Technology Enabled





Products









164.1

















35.4





%













146.7

















34.9





%













317.7

















35.2





%













282.9

















33.9





%









Total





$





628.0

















32.3





%









$





556.9

















32.4





%









$





1,225.1

















32.0





%









$





1,099.7

















32.4





%

















































































































































* Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $79.7 and $62.7 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $151.0 and $124.2 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.























Roper Technologies, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)













(Amounts in millions)

















Six months ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net earnings





$





709.4













$





719.1













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating





activities:





















Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment









19.6

















18.5













Amortization of intangible assets









417.2

















377.2













Amortization of deferred financing costs









5.5

















4.5













Non-cash stock compensation









82.7

















73.3













Equity investments (gain) loss, net









27.8

















(56.2





)









Income tax provision









193.9

















190.1













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses:





















Accounts receivable









37.4

















96.7













Unbilled receivables









(9.7





)













(17.7





)









Inventories









(9.6





)













(11.0





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(22.9





)













(30.7





)









Accounts payable









7.0

















4.5













Other accrued liabilities









(115.4





)













(47.3





)









Deferred revenue









(132.7





)













(122.6





)









Cash taxes paid for gain on disposal of equity investment









(30.2





)













—













Cash income taxes paid, excluding tax associated with gain on disposal of





equity investment









(233.7





)













(284.3





)









Other, net









(13.5





)













1.5













Cash provided by operating activities









932.8

















915.6

































Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





















Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired









(2,005.2





)













(1,858.3





)









Capital expenditures









(26.0





)













(15.9





)









Capitalized software expenditures









(26.8





)













(20.5





)









Distributions from equity investment









5.1

















8.4













Other









1.6

















(1.1





)









Cash used in investing activities









(2,051.3





)













(1,887.4





)





























Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





















Borrowings under revolving line of credit, net









1,275.0

















1,090.0













Cash dividends to stockholders









(177.2





)













(160.6





)









Proceeds from stock-based compensation, net









73.8

















75.9













Treasury stock sales









12.5

















10.3













Other, net









(43.9





)













(0.2





)









Cash provided by financing activities









1,140.2

















1,015.4

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









32.5

















(6.4





)





























Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









54.2

















37.2

































Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









188.2

















214.3

































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





242.4













$





251.5































