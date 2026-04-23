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Roper Technologies Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

April 23, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for first quarter of $509 million

The company's bottom line totaled $509 million, or $4.87 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $3.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $539 million or $5.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $2.095 billion from $1.882 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $509 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.87 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $2.095 Bln vs. $1.882 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.25 To $ 5.30 Full year EPS guidance: $ 21.80 To $ 22.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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