(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $428.4 million, or $3.97 per share. This compares with $462.3 million, or $4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $5.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $2.058 billion from $1.877 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $428.4 Mln. vs. $462.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.97 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.058 Bln vs. $1.877 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.95 To $ 5.00

