Roper Technologies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.825 per Share Payable July 22, 2025

Roper Technologies approved a $0.825 dividend per share payable July 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 8, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Roper Technologies, Inc. has announced a dividend of $0.825 per share, which will be payable on July 22, 2025, to stockholders recorded by July 8, 2025. Roper Technologies is a notable company within the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000, known for its strong track record in generating cash flow and shareholder value. The company specializes in developing vertical software and technology-enabled products for various niche markets and follows a strategic approach to reinvest its surplus capital into high-quality acquisitions. More details can be found on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Roper Technologies' Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend is scheduled to be paid to stockholders of record, indicating a stable financial position and cash flow management.

Roper is recognized as a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000, reflecting its significant presence and credibility in the market.

The company has a proven track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value, reinforcing investor confidence in its long-term performance.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any growth or future plans beyond the dividend announcement, which may lead investors to question the company's strategic direction.

FAQ

$ROP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 628 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$ROP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $647.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $600.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $665.0 on 01/31/2025

SARASOTA, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share payable on July 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2025.







About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601









investor-relations@ropertech.com







