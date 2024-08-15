Roper Technologies To Acquire Transact Campus For $1.6 Bln

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) announced Thursday the acquisition of Transact Campus Inc. for a net purchase price of $1.5 billion, which includes a $100 million tax benefit.

Transact, known for its campus technology and payment solutions, will be integrated with Roper's CBORD division.

The new organization will be headed by Transact's CEO, Nancy Langer, while Dan Park, the CEO of CBORD, will take on the role of COO.

Roper anticipates that Transact will generate around $325 million in revenue and $105 million in EBITDA by 2025, with expectations of sustained high single-digit organic revenue growth in the long term.

The transaction is expected to close shortly, with Roper planning to finance the acquisition through its available cash and revolving credit facility.

