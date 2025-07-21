Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Roper Technologies’ ROP second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.87 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82. The bottom line increased 9% on a year-over-year basis.



Roper’s net revenues of $1.94 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The top line increased 13% year over year. Organic revenues grew 7%, driven by solid momentum in the Application Software segment. Acquisitions boosted sales by 6%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Roper’s Segmental Performance in Q2

The company reports under three segments, namely Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $1.09 billion, representing 56.3% of the quarter’s top line. Our estimate was $1.08 billion. The segment’s revenues increased 17% on a year-over-year basis. Organic revenues increased 6%. Solid momentum in the company’s Deltek, PowerPlan, Aderant and Vertafore businesses augmented the segment’s performance.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $385.4 million, accounting for 19.8% of the quarterly top line. Our estimate was $381.5 million. Segmental revenues grew 6% year over year. Organic revenues increased 5%. Strong momentum in the ConstructConnect and DAT businesses supported the segment’s performance. Also, strength across alternate site healthcare businesses (SHP & SoftWriters) augmented the results.



The Technology Enabled Products segment generated revenues of $463.3 million, accounting for 23.9% of the quarter’s top line. Our estimate was $460.1 million. Sales were up 10% year over year. Organic revenues grew 9%. The strong performance of the Verathon and Neptune businesses drove the segment’s top-line performance.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

ROP’s Margin Profile

Roper’s cost of sales increased 14.3% year over year to $598.2 million. Gross profit increased 12.7% to about $1.35 billion while the gross margin decreased to 69.2% from 69.5% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14% year over year to $797.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $775 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 12%. The margin decreased 60 basis points to 39.9%. Interest expenses (net) increased 17.2% year over year to $79.1 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Roper

Exiting the second quarter of 2025, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $242.4 million compared with $188.2 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $7.86 billion compared with $6.58 million at the end of 2024.



Roper generated net cash of $932.8 million from operating activities in the first six months of 2025, reflecting an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago level. Capital expenditure totaled $26.0 million compared with $15.9 million in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of 2025, ROP rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $177.2 million, up 10.3% year over year.

Roper’s Outlook

The company has increased its 2025 outlook. For 2025, Roper expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $19.90-$20.05 compared with $19.80-$20.05 anticipated earlier. Total revenues are expected to increase 13% compared with the12% rise anticipated earlier. Organic revenues are anticipated to increase 6-7% from the year-ago number.



For the third quarter of 2025, Roper anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the band of $5.08 - $5.12 per share.

ROP’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



ACI Worldwide delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 66.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's 2025 earnings has increased a penny.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CTSH's 2025 earnings has increased a penny.



Adobe Inc. ADBE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TBLA’s fiscal 2025 (ending November 2025) earnings has increased 1.3% in the past 60 days.

