Roper To Buy CentralReach From Insight Partners For $1.65 Bln

March 24, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), Monday announced that the company has reached a definitive agreement with Insight Partners to acquire CentralReach, a provider of cloud-native software, for around $1.65 billion.

The consideration also comprises of a $200 million tax benefit resulting from the acquisition, which will be funded using Roper's revolving credit facility.

The deal is expected to provide greater value creation for Roper's shareholders. Moreover, CentralReach, with structurally faster organic growth profile, has the ability to expand margins under Roper's long-term ownership.

With the acquisition, the company anticipates approximately $175 million of revenue and $75 million of EBITDA from CentralReach for the twelve months ending June 30, 2026.

Additionally, Roper expects the deal to deliver sustainable 20 percent plus organic revenue and EBITDA growth.

The transaction is expected to close in April/May 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Roper's stock is trading at $572.18 on the Nasdaq.

