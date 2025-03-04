Root, Inc. (ROOT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Root, Inc. (ROOT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 20.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $142.72 in the previous session. Root, Inc. has gained 75.8% since the start of the year compared to the 4.9% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 11.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 26, 2025, Root reported EPS of $1.3 versus consensus estimate of $-0.63 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 17.52%.

For the current fiscal year, Root is expected to post earnings of -$0.29 per share on $1.24 billion in revenues. This represents a -116.76% change in EPS on a 5.14% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.65 per share on $1.39 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 322.41% and 12.53%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Root may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Root has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Root currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Root fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Root shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ROOT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ROOT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD). SKWD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 3.90%, and for the current fiscal year, SKWD is expected to post earnings of $3.45 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. have gained 17.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 15.71X and a P/CF of 24.07X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ROOT and SKWD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

