Root, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Root, Inc. (ROOT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.1 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $20.9 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $397.0 million from $326.7 million last year.

Root, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.1 Mln. vs. $20.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $397.0 Mln vs. $326.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.