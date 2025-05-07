Root, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Upcoming Earnings Call

Root, Inc. reported Q1 financial results and will host a conference call for further discussion on May 7, 2025.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, available in a shareholder letter on its investor relations website. An updated investor presentation will also be released. The company will host a conference call and webcast today, May 7, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, for a discussion of the results and operational updates. Interested participants can access the live audio webcast through the company's Investor Relations website. Root, founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, leverages data science and technology to transform the insurance industry, boasting over 15 million app downloads and extensive driving data collection. Further details can be found at root.com.

Root, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter, indicating active company performance during this period.

Management commentary and a shareholder letter provide transparency and insight into the company's operations.

The hosting of a conference call and earnings webcast allows for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders, fostering community and investor relations.

The Root app's 15 million downloads and collection of over 31 billion miles of driving data highlights the company's significant market presence and innovative data-driven approach to insurance.

What were the financial results for Root, Inc. in the first quarter?

Root, Inc. announced its first quarter financial results and management commentary, available on their investor relations website.

When is Root'searnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access Root's earnings webcast?

You can access the live audio webcast through the News & Events section on Root’s Investor Relations website.

What is Root, Inc.'s mission?

Root, Inc. aims to revolutionize insurance using data science and technology to provide a personalized and fair experience for consumers.

Where can I find more information about Root, Inc.?

For further information, visit Root, Inc.'s main website at root.com.

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 620,261 shares for an estimated $62,967,523 .

. ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,497 shares for an estimated $1,070,814 .

. DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120 .

. JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833 .

. MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $688,161

JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 03/02/2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced financial results for the first quarter. Root’s first quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website. An updated version of the company’s investor presentation will also be available. Both can be found on





ir.joinroot.com





.





Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, May 7, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at





ir.joinroot.com





.







Webcast and Conference Call Details:







Date: May 7, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751





Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908









Webcast:





https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events









A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company’s website at





ir.joinroot.com





.











About Root, Inc.







Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 31 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.









For further information on Root, please visit





root.com





.







Contacts:









Media:











press@joinroot.com











Investor Relations:











ir@joinroot.com







