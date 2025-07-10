Root, Inc. Plans Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results and Company Update

Root, Inc. will host a conference call on August 6, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results and company updates.

Potential Positives

The company will discuss its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and keeping stakeholders informed.

Root has more than 15 million app downloads, indicating strong consumer interest and engagement with their product.

The company has collected over 32 billion miles of driving data, showcasing its commitment to utilizing data science for improved insurance offerings.

Potential Negatives

None

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $30,558,066 .

. ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,787 shares for an estimated $2,153,488 .

. MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,771 shares for an estimated $1,374,595 .

. DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120 .

. JULIE SZUDAREK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,290 shares for an estimated $605,802 .

. BETH A BIRNBAUM has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,852 shares for an estimated $394,516 .

. JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $372,900

JERRI DEVARD sold 1,895 shares for an estimated $268,142

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

$ROOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROOT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ROOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andrew Kligerman from TD Cowen set a target price of $125.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Thomas McJoynt-Griffith from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $170.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $150.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release



COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its second quarter results in the Investor Relations section of its website at





ir.joinroot.com





following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.







Webcast and Conference Call Details:







Date: August 6, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751





Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908









Webcast:





https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events









A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at





ir.joinroot.com





.







About Root, Inc.







Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 32 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.









For further information on Root, please visit





root.com





.







Contacts:









Media:











press@joinroot.com











Investor Relations:











ir@joinroot.com







