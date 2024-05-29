Ronaldo and Binance Drop Epic NFT Collection

Crypto and soccer/football fans should be happy. Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a new NFT collection on Binance (BNB-USD), capturing iconic moments from his football journey. The collection, “Forever Worldwide: The Road to Saudi Arabia.”, captures iconic moments from his career, from his humble beginnings in Madeira to his superstar status.

Ronaldo’s NFT Collection: From Madeira to Glory

Ronaldo’s latest NFT collection hit Binance on May 29, rolling out in two phases. The first drop features artwork from Madeira, Lisbon, and Manchester, crafted by artists Katt Phatt, Rodrigo Doin, and John Sheehan. These pieces highlight his early career and his rise to fame at Manchester United.

The second phase drops on June 6 and includes NFTs from Madrid, Turin, and Saudi Arabia, with contributions from artists Lisett Ledón, Pasquale Garibaldi, and Shaker Kashgari. These NFTs celebrate his glory days at Real Madrid, his time with Juventus, and his current stint at Al-Nassr FC.

Seven ultra-rare NFTs, designed by Portuguese street artist Mr. Dheo, will be auctioned later in June. These limited editions celebrate Ronaldo’s illustrious career with Portugal’s national team and come with exclusive perks, like meeting Ronaldo in person and attending a match in Riyadh.

Real-World Rewards and Fan Experiences

The collection includes vintage jerseys, match tickets, signed posters, and personalized video messages from Ronaldo himself. The seven rare Portugal NFTs come with a VIP experience, including a trip to Riyadh to celebrate a goal with Ronaldo on set.

Ronaldo emphasized the personal touch of this collection, noting that collaborating with local artists from different stages of his career adds a unique and sentimental value to the NFTs. Sarah Dale, Binance’s head of brand partnerships, highlighted Ronaldo’s genuine fan engagement, promising more interactive moments in this collection.

How to Get Your Ronaldo NFTs

The “Forever Worldwide” collection is live on Binance, with NFTs starting at 35 USDT ($35 USD) each. The buying process is simple: register, verify your account, and purchase using various payment options like Binance Pay. Collecting these NFTs quickly can earn you more rewards, from exclusive content to the chance to meet Ronaldo himself.

Ronaldo’s new venture solidifies his place in the Web3 world, bridging sports and digital collectibles in a way that offers fans a unique and engaging way to celebrate their favorite football moments.

Is BNB a Buy?

According to TipRanks’ Summary of Technical Indicators, BNB is a Buy.

Don’t let crypto give you a run for your money. Track coin prices here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.