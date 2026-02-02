Roma Green Finance Stock Skyrockets 117%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) are surging about 117 percent during Monday morning trading.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.97 on the Nasdaq, up 117.98 percent. The stock opened at $1.82 and has climbed as high as $4.97 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.58 to $4.97.

ROMA closed its previous trading at $2.28.

