Roma Green Finance Authorizes $100 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Roma Green Finance Ltd. (ROMA), on Monday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase programme of up to 100 million U.S. dollars.

The programme is effective immediately and will remain in place until December 31, 2028, unless earlier modified, suspended, or terminated.

The repurchases are expected to be funded from the company's existing cash balance.

In the pre-market trading, 8.73% higher at $6.92 on the Nasdaq.

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