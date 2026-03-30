Markets
ROMA

Roma Green Finance Authorizes $100 Mln Share Buyback Programme

March 30, 2026 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roma Green Finance Ltd. (ROMA), on Monday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase programme of up to 100 million U.S. dollars.

The programme is effective immediately and will remain in place until December 31, 2028, unless earlier modified, suspended, or terminated.

The repurchases are expected to be funded from the company's existing cash balance.

In the pre-market trading, 8.73% higher at $6.92 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.