Roma Green Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

May 22, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) has released an update.

Roma Green Finance Limited, a Hong Kong-based advisory firm specializing in ESG and sustainability services, has received a notice from Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum bid price requirement but remains listed as it seeks to regain compliance. The company is considering measures, including a reverse stock split, to address this issue before the November 13, 2024 deadline, after which it may get an additional period to comply.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

