Roma Green Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Roma Green Finance Limited, a Hong Kong-based advisory firm specializing in ESG and sustainability services, has received a notice from Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum bid price requirement but remains listed as it seeks to regain compliance. The company is considering measures, including a reverse stock split, to address this issue before the November 13, 2024 deadline, after which it may get an additional period to comply.

