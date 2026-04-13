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Rolls-Royce SMR Signs Contract With GBE-N For Delivery Of Small Modular Reactors

April 13, 2026 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce SMR has signed a contract with Great British Energy - Nuclear that paves the way for the design and delivery of the first small modular reactors in the UK. The company said the two-stage contract with GBE-N will enable site-specific design activity and preparations for the site build at Wylfa, as well as allowing Rolls-Royce SMR to order long lead-time equipment from the supply chain.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce (RR.L, RRU.DE), said: "Rolls-Royce SMR now has multiple commitments in Europe and is well placed to become a market leader globally. As activity ramps up in the UK and in the Czech Republic, these projects are already generating returns."

At last close, shares of Rolls-Royce were trading at 1,265.20 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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