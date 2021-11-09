Rolls-Royce Says Funding Secured For Small Modular Reactors; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the early morning trading in London after the British luxury car maker announced Tuesday that funding has been secured for small modular reactors.

The company noted that the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor or SMR business has been established following a successful equity raise. The SMR business will bring forward and deliver at scale the next generation of low cost, low carbon nuclear power technology.

Rolls-Royce Group, BNF Resources UK Limited and Exelon Generation Limited will invest 195 million pounds across a period of around three years. The funding will enable the business to secure grant funding of 210 million pounds from UK Research and Innovation funding.

The business will continue to seek further investment. The company said the business will now proceed rapidly with a range of parallel delivery activities, including entry to the UK Generic Design Assessment process and identifying sites for the factories which will manufacture the modules that enable on-site assembly of the power plants.

Discussions will also continue with the UK Government on identifying the delivery models that will enable long-term investment in this vital, net-zero enabling technology.

Rolls-Royce SMR is engaging with export customers across many continents who need this technology to meet their own net zero commitments.

The company added that nine-tenths of an individual Rolls-Royce SMR power plant will be built or assembled in factory conditions and around 80% could be delivered by a UK supply chain.

In London, Rolls-Royce shares were trading at 147 pence, up 3.7 percent.

