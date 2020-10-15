Rolls-Royce Prices £2 Bln-equivalent Bond Offering

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announces that it has priced an offering of three tranches of senior unsecured notes denominated in US dollars, euros and sterling to raise gross proceeds of about £2 billion. The Notes will be issued by Rolls-Royce plc and guaranteed by the company.

The bond offering includes USD 1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Notes due 2027; EUR 750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% Notes due 2026; and GBP 545 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Notes due 2027.

The company expects to close the Bond Offering on October 21, 2020. The proceeds would be escrowed and would be available to Rolls-Royce upon successful completion of its Rights Issue, the company said.

