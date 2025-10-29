Rolls-Royce or Boeing: Who Leads the Engine Race in 2025?

The global aviation industry is climbing to new heights, supported by higher aircraft deliveries, expanding airline fleet and growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance jet engines. As air travel continues to recover and defense budgets rise, leading aerospace players like Rolls-Royce RYCEY and Boeing BA are taking center stage. Both companies are advancing propulsion technologies, promoting sustainable aviation and expanding their aftermarket services.



Rolls-Royce, known for its wide-body aircraft and military engines, is undergoing a major transformation to boost efficiency and develop hybrid-electric propulsion systems. On the other hand, Boeing continues to strengthen its leadership through advancements in aircraft design, engineering and maintenance solutions that enhance engine integration and performance. Its focus on digital maintenance systems, predictive analytics and fuel-efficient airframe designs supports optimal engine efficiency and reliability across its fleet, reinforcing Boeing’s commitment to sustainable and high-performance aviation.



With demand for air travel and defense upgrades growing steadily, both companies are well-positioned for expansion. The real question for investors is which of these two aviation giants will generate stronger momentum in 2025.

Financial Stability & Growth Catalysts: RYCEY vs. GE

Rolls-Royce ended June 2025 with a cash and cash equivalent of approximately $7.95 billion, while its gross debt totaled $4.64 billion. So, it is safe to conclude that the stock boasts a solid solvency position, which should enable it to continue investing in its next-generation engine that will offer higher power density, lower emissions and improved fuel consumption compared with its peers.



In contrast, Boeing’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $22.97 billion as of June 30, 2025. Its long-term debt totaled $44.60 billion, while its current debt was $8.72 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025. So, one can safely conclude that the stock holds a solid solvency position for the near term. This should allow Boeing to channel investments into advancing its aircraft engineering and maintenance infrastructure, accelerating the development of next-generation aerodynamic and propulsion integration technologies, while strengthening its U.S. manufacturing network and supply-chain resilience.



In terms of growth drivers, the steady recovery in global air passenger traffic over the past few years has been a key factor fueling demand for jet engines and related services, benefiting both Rolls-Royce and Boeing. Reflecting this trend, Rolls-Royce recorded a 17% year-over-year increase in sales from its Civil Aerospace segment during the first half of 2025. Similarly, BA’s Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) division reported a strong 63% year-over-year rise in revenues for the second quarter of 2025.



Rising global demand for defense equipment and aerospace components has also supported revenue growth for both Rolls-Royce and Boeing. Rolls-Royce reported a 1% increase in defense revenues in the first half of 2025, while BA’s Boeing Defense, Space & Security segment recorded a strong 10% year-over-year rise in the second quarter of 2025.



When looking at their distinct growth paths, Rolls-Royce continues to benefit from its strong position in widebody aircraft engines and its diversified portfolio, which also includes marine propulsion technologies, an area where Boeing does not operate. In contrast, Boeing holds a dominant position in the global commercial aircraft market and excels in integrating advanced aerostructures, digital flight systems and maintenance solutions across both commercial and defense aviation, areas where Rolls-Royce has limited participation.

Risks of Investing in RYCEY & BA

Since Rolls-Royce and Boeing operate within the broader aerospace industry, both face several sector-specific challenges that investors should be aware of.



One of the primary concerns is the persistent disruption in global supply chains, which continues to affect aircraft and engine manufacturers alike. According to the International Air Transport Association, the global aircraft backlog reached a record 17,000 jets as of June 2025, mainly due to delays in aircraft deliveries and shortages of key components.



Additionally, newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imported goods are expected to intensify these challenges by slowing the flow of critical aerospace materials. This could lead to higher production costs and longer manufacturing timelines, creating uncertainty for the sector and limiting near-term growth potential for both Rolls-Royce and Boeing.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for RYCEY & BA?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYCEY’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 27.8% and 50%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. RYCEY’s 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates have remained constant over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 29.5%, while that for its loss per share suggests an improvement. However, the stock’s near-term estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: RYCEY vs. BA

RYCEY (up 105.8%) has outperformed BA (up 38.8%) over the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA’s Valuation More Attractive Than RYCEY

Roll-Royce is trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month price/sales of 4.49X being more than BA’s forward price/sales of 1.80X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Call

Both Rolls-Royce and Boeing are well-positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of the aerospace industry. However, Rolls-Royce appears better placed to outperform in 2025.



RYCEY has stronger earnings growth prospects and continues to gain from its focus on widebody aircraft engines, defense programs and sustainable propulsion technologies. Boeing, while holding a dominant position in commercial aircraft production and engineering, continues to face challenges related to supply-chain disruptions, delivery delays and production recovery efforts, which could weigh on its near-term performance.



Overall, both companies remain integral to the global aerospace ecosystem. Yet for investors seeking stronger near-term growth potential and operational momentum, Rolls-Royce currently stands out as the more promising choice.



RYCEY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while BA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



