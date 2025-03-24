Is Rollins Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $25 billion, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global consumer and commercial services company. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Rollins definitely fits that description. The company offers pest control services to residential properties, protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. Along with this, it also provides workplace pest control solutions.

The pest control company declined 3.1% from its 52-week of $53.72 recorded on Mar. 4. In addition, shares of Rollins have gained over 10% in the past three months, surpassing the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which dipped 9.1% over the same period.

In the long term, Rollins is up nearly 11.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing NASX's 7.9% decrease. Additionally, shares of ROL have advanced 10.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the NASX’s 8.4% increase over the same time period.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock has been trading above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Rollins rose 3.6% following its strong Q4 2024 results on Feb. 12. It posted an adjusted EPS of $0.23 and revenue of $832.2 million. Robust demand in termite and ancillary services and commercial services showcased solid business momentum. Despite a slight dip in operating margin to 18.6%, investors were encouraged by a 23.1% increase in operating cash flow and continued strategic acquisitions. Rollins’s balanced capital allocation, including $80 million in dividends and $52 million spent on acquisitions, reinforced confidence.

Moreover, compared to its rival, H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) has performed weaker than ROL. Shares of HRB gained 8.9% over the past 52 weeks and declined marginally YTD.

Despite ROL’s outperformance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and ROL is currently trading slightly below the mean price target of $52.30.

