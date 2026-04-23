Rollins' Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Rollins, Inc. ROL reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.

ROL’s adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% year over year. Total revenues were $906.4 million, which beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

ROL’s shares have marginally declined over the past year compared with a 1.4% decline of the industry. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 32.8% over the said time frame.

Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details of ROL

Residential revenues of the pest control company increased 9.3% year over year to $389.5 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.4 million. Commercial revenues rose 9.6% year over year to $311.7 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $304.5 million. Termite and ancillary revenues were $195.4 million, representing a 13.5% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted operating income was $152.8 million, up 4% year over year, while adjusted operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 16.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $179.5 million jumped 4.4% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8% decreased 110 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $116.5 million compared with the fourth-quarter 2025 figure of $100 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $486.6 million compared with $486.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company generated $118.4 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter and the capital expenditure was $7.1 million. Free cash flow came in at $111.2 million. ROL paid dividends worth $87.9 million in the quarter.

Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 3.4% and rose 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.37 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.