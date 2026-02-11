Markets
ROL

Rollins, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

February 11, 2026 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $832.169 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $105.675 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.136 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $912.913 million from $832.169 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $832.169 Mln. vs. $105.675 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $912.913 Mln vs. $832.169 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.