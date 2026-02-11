Rollins, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $832.169 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $105.675 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.136 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $912.913 million from $832.169 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $832.169 Mln. vs. $105.675 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $912.913 Mln vs. $832.169 Mln last year.

