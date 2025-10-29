Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $163.52 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $136.91 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.50 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.026 billion from $916.27 billion last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

