Rollins Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Rollins, Inc. ROL is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and matched twice, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.2% on average.

Q4 Expectations for ROL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $922.1 million, indicating an increase of 10.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for Residential revenues is pegged at $407 million, suggesting a 10.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. Commercial revenues are anticipated to rise 11.4% year over year to $312.4 million. The consensus estimate for termite and ancillary revenues is $195.5 million, suggesting 13.4% growth on a year-over-year basis. Franchise revenues are estimated to be $4.3 million, indicating a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The top line is likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter, due to Orkin’s (ROL’s subsidiary) growth, which provides residential and commercial pest and termite control services and has the highest customer retention rate among the company’s service lines.

Sales volume is anticipated to have been driven by ROL’s technologically advanced digital tools like BOSS, VRM, Orkin 2.0, BizSuite and InSite, which enable the company to provide its offerings more efficiently.

The consensus estimate for United States revenues is pegged at $858.3 million, indicating an 11.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. Other countries' revenues are anticipated to increase 9.6% year over year to $66.9 million.

Recent acquisitions of Saela Holdings and FPC Holdings are expected to have provided the company with geographical exposure to favorable regions. The company’s accelerated media engagements through advertisements on social media such as TikTok and Facebook are likely to have enhanced its mass popularity.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.4%.

The bottom line is likely to have been aided by the company's CPI-plus focused 3%-4% pricing strategies to keep its price above the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate, aiming to ease the inflation effect.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

