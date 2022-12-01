Rolex Starts Certifying Pre-Owned Watches

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Rolex is known for its innovative, fast-moving seconds hand -- and for countless fake second-hand watches bearing its storied name.

But on Thursday the Swiss timepiece titan announced it's launching its very first certification program for pre-owned watches. The company will keep a watchful eye on its pre-loved pieces via its network of trusted retailers -- which sadly excludes your local (and highly reliable) trench-coated alley-dweller.

Fine-Tuned Fashion

The pandemic juiced luxury watch sales, creating supply shortages and driving consumers to scout second-hand models. More recently supply has caught up with demand, causing pre-owned prices to fall 21% from April to October per a Morgan Stanley report. But the pre-owned luxury market is growing, fueled in part by online-savvy millennials and Gen Zers hunting for deals, according to Deloitte.

Rival Swiss watch companies already offer certification for pre-owned units, but Rolex is taking a deliberately slow-and-steady approach:

This month, only one of the company's authorized dealers, Bucherer, will be allowed to certify pre-owned watches. Rolex said it will let other cogs in its distribution machine certify from Spring 2023 -- so Merry Christmas Bucherer!

Although in most cases getting second-hand items is a good way to nab yourself a deal, for some specific Rolex brands, such as the Rolex Submariner, supply is still low, meaning a second-hand unit fetches more than retail price.

Don't flip out...: Rolex's new program will only certify watches that are less than three years old in an effort to discourage people from just using the system to quickly flip watches for a profit. It's also hoping the new certification will help in its ongoing war against counterfeiters -- a recent chapter of which saw the NYPD seize a cache of fake designer goods from street vendors with a street value of $10 million, a chunk of which were bogus Rolexes selling for... $75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.