ROKU Unveils Express 4K+ Streaming Player & Voice Remote Pro

Roku Inc. ROKU is updating its lineup of streaming products with the latest addition of an upgraded Express 4K+ streaming device.



Shipping in mid-May, the Express 4K+ basically replaces the Roku Premiere as the company’s entry-level 4K player with a faster processor, dual-band Wi-Fi as well as increased internal storage. It also includes microUSB Ethernet compatibility for optional wired internet connectivity.



Starting at $39.99, the latest Express 4K+ is priced $10 lower than the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV by Alphabet GOOGL and Fire TV Stick 4K by Amazon AMZN, which support Dolby Vision and Atmos Audio unlike Express 4K+.



In addition, Roku is rolling out Roku Express 4K, a $35 device available exclusively at Walmart in the United States and featuring a basic remote. The device will also be available in Canada and Mexico in the coming weeks.



Markedly, Roku is the market leader in ad-supported streaming space with more than 58 billion hours of streamed content reported in 2020. This is reflected in the performance of company’s shares that have appreciated 16.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s growth of 13.1%.

Expanded lineup of streaming products at affordable rates is expected to drive devices sales and boost the company’s top-line growth in the near term.

Expanding Product Lineup – Roku Voice Remote Pro, Roku Streambar Pro

Priced at $29.99), Roku’s Voice Remote Pro features a rechargeable battery, lost remote finder and hands-free voice controls for users looking to upgrade their streaming experience.



The remote has a battery life of about two months in a single charge, according to Roku, and works with any standard MicroUSB charger. Additionally, it features a microphone that can pick up hands-free voice commands, similar to Amazon's Alexa devices



In the United States, the Roku Voice Remote Pro has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+. Moreover, the Voice Remote Pro has a hands-free mode, to let users issue voice commands to turn the TV on, adjust the volume, control playback and more.



While the Voice Remote Pro is compatible with all of the company’s players and Roku TV models dating back to 2017, it's also being bundled together with the company's soundbar, which is now called the Roku Streambar Pro.



Priced at $179.99, Roku Streambar Pro features integrated 4K streaming, cinematic sound and includes a Roku Voice Remote with personal shortcut buttons and private listening, headphones and a new Virtual Surround feature (available in Roku OS 10) that replicates a surround-sound experience.

Roku’s OS 10 Brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Support to Streaming Devices

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has started rolling out its latest operating system Roku OS 10, which will give its HD streaming devices AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility. With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can stream, control, and share their content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to compatible Roku devices. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Additionally, Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Streambar Pro owners will be able to access a virtual surround setting, which is designed to create spacious sound that moves around the room without actually installing rear speakers.



Moreover, OS 10 will add new features including a customizable Live TV Channel Guide with favorites, automatic Wi-Fi network detection during setup, and an instant resume feature, while relaunching a supported channel.



There are currently 15 channels that support instant resume feature including AT&T TV, FilmRise, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Fubo Sports Network, HappyKids TV, Plex.tv, STARZ and The Roku Channel.



Further, a new automatic game console configuration feature has been added for gamers, which automatically configures preferred settings. Automatic game-console configuration will kick in once an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch is plugged into a Roku TV's HDMI input.

