Roku (ROKU) Surges 10.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Roku (ROKU) shares rallied 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $82.17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick in share price came after the companu announced partnership with Amazon Ads to launch a new integration that could reshape how advertisers reach Connected TV (CTV) audiences. Through Amazon DSP, advertisers can now access an estimated 80 million U.S. CTV households within the Roku and Fire TV ecosystems, gaining unmatched reach through authenticated, logged-in viewers. This collaboration brings together two of the largest CTV platforms, expanding advertiser access to a vast and highly addressable audience across connected devices.



Early results have been promising. Advertisers saw 40% more unique viewers with the same budget and reduced ad repetition by nearly 30%. The integration also allows smarter targeting and better measurement by recognizing users across devices. For Roku, this partnership with Amazon could strengthen its ad business and drive higher platform monetization.

This video streaming company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.07 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Roku, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROKU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Roku belongs to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Another stock from the same industry, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $3.26. Over the past month, FUBO has returned -1.3%.

For fuboTV, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -33.3% over the past month to $0.00. This represents a change of +100% from what the company reported a year ago. fuboTV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

