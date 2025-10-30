Roku Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $24.8 million or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.0 million or $0.06 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $1.210 billion, compared to $1.062 billion last year.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects total net revenue of approximately $1.35 billion, representing 12% YoY growth.

For the full year, the company raised its outlook for Platform revenue to $4.11 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to $395 million.

