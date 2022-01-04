Roku Partners With Sharp to Launch Sharp Roku TV Models

Roku, Inc. ROKU announced that Roku Operating System (OS) was the #1 smart TV OS sold in the United States, for the second year in a row.



The news has been released by the American Market Research company, The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service, and is based on the data available from Jan 3, 2021, to Dec 4, 2021.



In addition, Roku announced a partnership with the Japanese multinational firm Sharp to bring Sharp Roku TV models to customers in the United States.



Sharp will leverage Roku’s TV hardware design and Roku OS to launch a series of 4K and HD TV models in 2022.



The Sharp Roku TV models will have integrated Roku OS and offer customizable home screens. It will also be compatible with three major voice ecosystems and consumers will have access to over thousand channels, including 200 live TV channels.



In line with the company’s expansion goal in early 2022, the Roku TV licensing program in Mexico will be expanded to include a total of 10 brands with the addition of HKPRO and Aiwa.

Global TV Footprint Expansion Aids Prospects

Roku has been focused on expanding it Roku TV footprint globally.



The company continues to partner with global brands to extend its TV licensing program, which is anticipated to drive Roku TV momentum growth



The Roku TV licensing program provides OEMs and TV brands and convenient and cost-effective way to produce good quality smart TVs at competitive price points.



In the past few years, the sale of Roku TV models by the company’s TV brand partners has materially contributed to its active account growth, streaming hours and platform monetization efforts.



Previously Roku had partnered with 15 global brands to launch Roku TV models in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2020. The Roku TV brands included Walmart’s Atvio, Hisense, Hitachi, Element, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Polaroid, Magnavox, onn., RCA, Sanyo, TCL and Westinghouse.



In 2021, Roku partnered with TCL Electronics to launch Roku TV models in the U.K.

In the same year, Roku entered into a strategic partnership with SEMP TCL, the Brazil-based joint venture electronics company.



Per the agreement, TCL extended its global partnership with Roku to launch Roku TV models in Brazil, and introduced a new lineup of SEMP Roku TV models in the country.

Building on this momentum, Roku plans to expand its TV footprint in Latin America, Chile and Peru with Roku TV models in the next few years.



In 2020, Roku generated $510.6 million player revenues with a 31.6% year-over-year increase in the volume of players sold. Nearly one in three smart TVs sold in the United States were Roku TVs.



In third-quarter 2021, the player segment witnessed a 26% year-over-year decline in player revenues. This was majorly due to global supply chain disruptions that impacted the U.S. TV market. As a result, some of the Roku TV OEM partners witnessed inventory channels, which affected TV sales in the reported quarter.

