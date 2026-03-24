Markets
ROKU

Roku Expands Howdy Streaming Service To Prime Video In U.S.

March 24, 2026 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roku (ROKU) announced the launch of Howdy, its ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service, now available as a subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. for $2.99 per month. This marks the first time the service has expanded beyond the Roku platform.

Howdy currently features popular titles such as A Haunting in Venice, Sleepless in Seattle, and Ice Age, along with a wide selection of rom-coms, medical dramas, '90s comedies, feel-good classics, and more.

Through this expansion, Prime Video customers can access Howdy's growing library of thousands of films and television series, offering over 10,000 hours of entertainment. Content partners include Disney Entertainment, FilmRise, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside select Roku Originals.

Howdy now joins Prime Video's extensive lineup of more than 100 subscription options available to U.S. customers.

ROKU Tuesday's regular trading at $95.59, down $2.22 or 2.27%. In overnight trading, the stock rebounded slightly to $96.85, gaining $1.26 or 1.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.