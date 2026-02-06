Markets
ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Rises 17% Over Positive Data From Phase 2 Study Of Brepocitinib

February 06, 2026 — 09:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) are climbing about 17 percent on Friday morning trading over the announcement of positive results from the Phase 2 study of brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis.

Currently, ROIV is trading at $24.92, up 17.88 percent, over the previous close of 21.14 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $23.97 and has climbed as high as $25.49 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $8.73 to $25.49.

In the study, brepocitinib significantly improved disease activity, achieving a 22.3-point improvement in mean Cutaneous Sarcoidosis Activity and Morphology Instrument - Activity (CSAMI-A) score at Week 16, compared with a 0.7-point improvement with placebo. The treatment showed rapid and sustained improvements across other efficacy measures with a consistent safety profile.

