Roivant Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Data For IMVT-1402

September 26, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT), a subsidiary of Roivant (ROIV), Tuesday reported positive initial data from the Phase 1 study of its drug candidate IMVT-1402 for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune diseases.

The Phase 1 trial is an ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults.

In the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 study IMVT-1402 demonstrated consistent reduction in IgG, the company said.

Further, initial results from the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study showed that after four weekly 300 mg doses IMVT-1402, the mean total IgG reduction from baseline was 63%, with no decrease in serum albumin below baseline and no increase in LDL-C above baseline observed. The company said dosing for the 600 mg cohort has recently begun.

Additional data from MAD study are expected in November.

