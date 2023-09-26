Roivant Reports Positive Initial Phase 1 Data For IMVT-1402

(RTTNews) - Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT), a subsidiary of Roivant (ROIV), Tuesday reported positive initial data from the Phase 1 study of its drug candidate IMVT-1402 for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune diseases.

The Phase 1 trial is an ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults.

In the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 study IMVT-1402 demonstrated consistent reduction in IgG, the company said.

Further, initial results from the multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study showed that after four weekly 300 mg doses IMVT-1402, the mean total IgG reduction from baseline was 63%, with no decrease in serum albumin below baseline and no increase in LDL-C above baseline observed. The company said dosing for the 600 mg cohort has recently begun.

Additional data from MAD study are expected in November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.