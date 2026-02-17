Markets
ROG

Rogers Swings To Q4 Profit

February 17, 2026 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.6 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million or $0.03 per share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.89 per share, compared to $0.46 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $201.5 million, compared to $192.2 million last year. Sales increased 4.8% primarily from higher industrial, ADAS and renewable energy sales.

"Solid execution led to sales, gross margin and adjusted earnings per share that approached or exceeded the high-end of guidance for the fourth quarter," stated Ali El-Haj, Rogers' Interim President and CEO. "We are encouraged that the benefits of cost improvement initiatives implemented in recent quarters are contributing to significantly higher adjusted earnings per share compared with the same period last year."

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects sales of $193 million to $208 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.