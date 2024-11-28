Rogers Sugar Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) has released an update.

Rogers Sugar Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, driven by strong results in both its Sugar and Maple segments. The company achieved a 28% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, showcasing its strategic focus on revenue growth and profitability. Additionally, Rogers Sugar is expanding its production capacity to meet growing demand, signaling confidence in continued strong financial performance for 2025.

