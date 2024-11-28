News & Insights

Stocks

Rogers Sugar Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

November 28, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rogers Sugar Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, driven by strong results in both its Sugar and Maple segments. The company achieved a 28% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, showcasing its strategic focus on revenue growth and profitability. Additionally, Rogers Sugar is expanding its production capacity to meet growing demand, signaling confidence in continued strong financial performance for 2025.

For further insights into TSE:RSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.