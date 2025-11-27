Rogers Sugar Inc. Reveals Climb In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI_UN.TO) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $64.455 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $53.729 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $1.312 billion from $1.231 billion last year.

