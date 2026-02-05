Rogers Sugar Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI_UN.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $28.55 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $15.81 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to $298.189 million from $331.329 million last year.

Rogers Sugar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.55 Mln. vs. $15.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $298.189 Mln vs. $331.329 Mln last year.

