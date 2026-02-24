Rogers (ROG) Price Target Increased by 19.55% to 126.82

The average one-year price target for Rogers (NYSE:ROG) has been revised to $126.82 / share. This is an increase of 19.55% from the prior estimate of $106.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $139.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from the latest reported closing price of $108.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 12.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 0.10%, an increase of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 21,754K shares. The put/call ratio of ROG is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 39.22% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,301K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Starboard Value holds 1,203K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing a decrease of 39.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 17.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,004K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.