Rogers (ROG) Price Target Increased by 14.50% to 153.00

The average one-year price target for Rogers (NYSE:ROG) has been revised to $153.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.50% from the prior estimate of $133.62 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $173.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of $142.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 40.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 0.11%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.63% to 20,532K shares. The put/call ratio of ROG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,348K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company.

Norges Bank holds 1,301K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Starboard Value holds 1,203K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing a decrease of 39.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 798K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.