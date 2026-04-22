Rogers Corp Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp (ROG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$438 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$280 million, or C$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$550 million or C$1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$5.482 billion from C$4.976 billion last year.

Rogers Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$438 Mln. vs. C$280 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Revenue: C$5.482 Bln vs. C$4.976 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA growth outlook of 1% to 3%. For fiscal 2025, Rogers Communications had posted adjusted EBITDA of C$9.820 billion.

Rogers Communications now projects capital expenditure of C$2.500 billion to C$2.700 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of C$3.300 billion to C$3.500 billion. This revised capital expenditure guidance reflects the ongoing impacts from heightened competitive intensity and recent regulatory decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.