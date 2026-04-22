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Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

April 22, 2026 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI_A.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$438 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$280 million, or C$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$550 million or C$1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$5.482 billion from C$4.976 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$438 Mln. vs. C$280 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Revenue: C$5.482 Bln vs. C$4.976 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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