Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI_A.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$438 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$280 million, or C$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$550 million or C$1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$5.482 billion from C$4.976 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$438 Mln. vs. C$280 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Revenue: C$5.482 Bln vs. C$4.976 Bln last year.

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