Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$743 million, or C$1.37 per share. This compares with C$558 million, or C$1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$818 million or C$1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to C$6.172 billion from C$5.481 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

