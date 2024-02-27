News & Insights

RODM, HAIL: Big ETF Outflows

February 27, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the RODM ETF, where 3,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF, which lost 750,000 of its units, representing a 31.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of HAIL, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 0.4%, and Aspen Aerogels is higher by about 1%.

