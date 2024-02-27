RODM, HAIL: Big ETF Outflows

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF, which lost 750,000 of its units, representing a 31.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of HAIL, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 0.4%, and Aspen Aerogels is higher by about 1%.
